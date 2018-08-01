SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Dwight Clark is being remembered at a private memorial service at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral this morning.
Several of his former teammates, including Roger Craig and Joe Montana, are attending the service along with dignitaries like Former Mayor Willie Brown and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
Clark is best known for making the winning touchdown catch in the last minute of the game against the Cowboys in 1981, sending the Niners to their first Superbowl ever. Former offensive lineman Guy McIntyre said before the ceremony he wants people to know there was much more to Clark than that catch.
Clark fought a two year battle against ALS. He died last month at the age of 61. He is survived by his wife Kelly and three kids.
Clark's remains are buried on the property of former owner Eddie Debartolo, who also has the same goalpost that stood during that famous play. The tombstone is the exact distance from the goalpost that Clark was when he made the catch
Debartolo will deliver the eulogy. Joe Montana will also speak, he was the quarterback who threw Clark that ball.
