Who is Gabe Kapler? 7 things you need to know about the Giants' new manager

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Welcome to the Bay Area, Gabe Kapler! The San Francisco Giants have a new skipper.
Forty-four-year-old Kapler replaces Bruce Bochy, who retired at the end of the season following 13 years and three championships with the Giants.
Here are 7 things to know about the man who will be managing the orange and black.
1. Gabe Kapler was born on July 31, 1975, in Hollywood.
2. Kapler has signed a 3-year contract with the Giants, becoming the 39th manager in franchise history.
3. Kapler managed the Phillies for two years before he was let go last month.
4. Kapler was previously the director of player development with the Dodgers.
5. Prior to working with the Dodgers, Kapler played in the major league for 12 years, and won a World Series in 2004 with the Boston Red Sox.
6. As a player, he had a career batting average of .268, with 82 home runs.
7. Kapler is on Instagram as @GabeKapler with more than 18,000 followers. Check him out!
