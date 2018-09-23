49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was knocked out of their game against Kansas City late in the fourth quarter after taking a wicked shot from cornerback Steven Nelson along the sideline. The Niners lost to the Chiefs, 38-27.Garoppolo could have stepped out of bounds, but instead he ducked back inside and took a hard shoulder-to-shoulder blow right on his own throwing shoulder.He remained on the field for about a minute before he was helped to the sideline.C.J. Beathard took over facing fourth-and-goal at the Kansas City 7 with the 49ers trailing 38-24 and 5:35 left. He appeared to throw a TD pass to George Kittle, but it was wiped out by offensive pass interference, and San Francisco wound up kicking a field goal instead.Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo may have suffered a torn ACL.