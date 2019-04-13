San Francisco Giants

SF Giants apologize after early morning fireworks at Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Giants are apologizing to their neighbors after a fireworks show woke up many people who live near San Francisco's Oracle Park.

Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies lasted 18 innings and ended just before 1.a.m. Saturday.

It also happened to be a fireworks night promotion at Oracle and the pyrotechnic show went on -- even though the rockets rose hours after many people's bedtime.



Last night's game tied a record for the longest game in Oracle Park history. The Giants won the marathon, 3-to-2 over Colorado.

RELATED: Former San Francisco Giant, now Deputy Sheriff, gets back on baseball field

The Giants released this statement:

"For the second time in Oracle Park's nineteen year history our game extended to eighteen innings, which for the first time delayed the fireworks display into the next morning. As a result we have initiated discussions to adjust our fireworks policy, particularly under circumstances where game times run much longer than expected. We sincerely apologize for the disruption and anticipate having a new policy in place before the next fireworks display."

See more stories on the San Francisco Giants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco giantsbaseballfireworks
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Tatis Jr. homers to lead Padres to 5-1 win over Giants
Giants feeling at home in San Diego
Bochy makes final trip to San Diego as manager
Sandoval homers in 11th to lift Giants to 2-1 win vs Padres
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News