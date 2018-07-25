SPORTS
espn

Giants' Brandon Belt hyper-extends knee, 'best case' out 2 or 3 games

San Franciscofirst baseman Brandon Belt suffered a hyper-extended right knee in the Giants ' 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners Wednesday and will miss at least two or three games.

Belt was hurt reaching on an infield single in the seventh inning when he took a hard step after reaching first base. He limped off the field after being briefly examined by a trainer.

Hard to really pinpoint what happened because I started feeling it when I was walking from first to second, and it buckled on me a little bit,'' Belt said.

Belt will have more tests when the team returns San Francisco on Thursday, but he said he hoped the injury was minor based on a lack of pain when trainers checked his leg for structural damage.
Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
sportsespnsan francisco giantsbrandon belt
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
NL contenders Brewers, Giants square off
49ers' Garoppolo talks porn star date, Sherman addresses injury
Mariners get just enough offense again, beat Giants 3-2
With Achilles '100 percent,' Richard Sherman to participate in first day of Niners' training camp
More Sports
Top Stories
245-acre Clayton fire destroys 1 residence, evacuations ordered
San Martin brush fire destroys 1 structure, burns dozens of acres
Celebrities share grief, sorrow for BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
Raging Ferguson Fire closes Yosemite Valley
Body camera captures police restraining 10-year-old
Ferguson Fire forced you to cancel your Yosemite trip? Here's what to do
VIDEO: N.J. officer shouts, saves man from oncoming train
49ers' Garoppolo talks porn star date, Sherman addresses injury
Show More
Nia Wilson's family attends hearing for BART stabbing suspect
SFPD still searching for suspect in 2016 murder case
#DearBART questions get answers from officials
North Bay family challenging medicinal cannabis ban at daughter's school
Consumer Catch-up: JetBlue raising prices, plan to work longer
More News