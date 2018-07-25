Giants' Brandon Belt hyper-extends knee, 'best case' out 2 or 3 games

San Franciscofirst baseman Brandon Belt suffered a hyper-extended right knee in the Giants ' 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners Wednesday and will miss at least two or three games.
Belt was hurt reaching on an infield single in the seventh inning when he took a hard step after reaching first base. He limped off the field after being briefly examined by a trainer.
Hard to really pinpoint what happened because I started feeling it when I was walking from first to second, and it buckled on me a little bit,'' Belt said.
Belt will have more tests when the team returns San Francisco on Thursday, but he said he hoped the injury was minor based on a lack of pain when trainers checked his leg for structural damage.
Associated Press contributed to this report.
