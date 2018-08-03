SPORTS
espn

Giants' Buster Posey checked out for concussion after foul ball off mask

PHOENIX -- San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey was removed from Friday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after taking a foul tip off his mask in the bottom of the second inning.

The Giants announced Posey was removed to be watched for concussion symptoms.

Manager Bruce Bochy said Posey was feeling better after the game.

"He had the [concussion] test done. He got light-headed when he was on first base," Bochy said. "We will monitor him overnight. He will be off [Saturday], but if all goes well he could be in there Sunday."

Posey had to gather himself after the blow to his mask in the second inning. He singled in the third inning and, upon reaching first base, was tended to by a trainer and first base coach Jose Alguacil.

Posey took off his helmet and walked to the dugout.Nick Hundley came on as a pinch runner.

The Diamondbacks went on to win 6-3.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Related Video
Posey exits game after taking foul tip to the chin
Posey exits game after taking foul tip to the chin
Buster Posey takes a foul tip off his mask and would exit Friday's game after later recording a single.
Related Topics:
sportsespnbuster poseymlbfoul tipsan francisco giantsnick hundleyfoul ball
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Escobar helping Diamondbacks in series against Giants
Laureano's first major league hit in debut lifts A's in 13
Tigers, A's go at it again after 13-inning contest
Goldschmidt, Peralta homer in D-backs' win over Giants
More Sports
Top Stories
Bay Area Fire Association creates GoFundMe for heroic Redding firefighters who lost homes
Another BART stabbing investigated hours after Nia Wilson's memorial
Fire smoke impacts Bay Area, officials encourage residents to prepare
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ
Family, friends say Nia Wilson's funeral a fitting tribute
Weather warning worries Napa County firefighters
Show More
What Really Matters: Take Back the Streets
Carr Fire survivor captured harrowing escape on video
'This was bound to happen' Pleasant Hill neighbors mourn cyclist hit, killed by big-rig
California fires prompt air quality advisory for Bay Area
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Hoffman Academy, Togo's
More News