2020 Giants FanFest at Oracle Park happening Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- KNBR's SF Giants Fanfest presented by Zenni is Saturday morning at Oracle Park.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and just like past years, players, coaches and other Giants VIPs will be signing autographs throughout the ballpark.

RELATED: Hunter Pence's return part of series of moves for Giants

For the first time, fans can use a mobile entry pass option.

The first 10,000 fans to use their mobile pass to enter the park will receive a Giants mystery item.
