Honduras native Mauricio Dubon finds success with San Francisco Giants

10 years ago I told my host parents “I’m gonna play here one day” and guess what it’s happening 🙏🏽 #blessed🐰⚓️ pic.twitter.com/1QCAnGMclf — Mauricio Dubon (@Mauriciodubon10) August 27, 2019

Here's what @Mauriciodubon10 told me about his emotions from his #SFGiants debut. Full story tonight at approx 6:50 PM on @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/vxaGPXjgZp — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) September 24, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In 2014, Mauricio Dubon was just a fan in the stands watching the San Francisco Giants clinch the National League Pennant. Less than five years later, the Honduras native is playing for his adopted hometown team."I was 14 at the time, when a Missions trip group came down to Honduras. They saw me playing catch and they thought I was good enough. They told me 'hey, do you want to play summer ball for us.' Since then, my life has just changed," said Giants infielder Mauricio Dubon.He settled with a host family in Sacramento, playing his high school baseball in the United States and was drafted by the Red Sox in the 26th round of 2013 MLB Draft.Dubon was on the doorsteps of the Big Leagues in the Milwaukee organization in May of 2018, when a torn ACL ended his season."I was about to get called up and everything, and I was thinking why did this happen to me? But my dad said all that stuff didn't happen to you, it happens for you. If I didn't get hurt, I wouldn't be here," said Dubon.He made his Major League Debut with Milwaukee on July 7, 2019, and just a few weeks later was acquired by the Giants at the trade deadline. On August 29, Dubon made his Giants debut, making an immediate impact."If you were to tell me, when I left Honduras, I was going to get my first big league hit in Oracle Park, I wouldn't believe you," he said."He has a good feel for the game. What I mean, by that great game awareness, he's got a good clock on them. He sees things as a player should see them," added manager Bruce Bochy.It's come full circle for Dubon, who's gone from sitting in the stands to playing alongside guys he grew up watching."That's why I try to learn from these guys, the consistency and everything. These guys have been doing it forever and they've won three World Series (Championships). Not everybody can get to one, there's a reason why and I just hope I can be as accoladed as they are," Dubon said.