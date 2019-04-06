San Francisco Giants

Giants manager Bruce Bochy emotional in final home opener

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Friday marked San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy's final home opener as skipper.

In February, the 63-year-old announced he would retire at the end of the season, after 13 years and three world championships with the Giants.

Bochy tipped his cap to the sellout crowd as he received a long standing ovation during pregame introductions.

He also threw out the ceremonial first pitch, with Pablo Sandoval catching.

Unfortunately, the Giants lost to Tampa Bay, 5-2.

After the game, Bochy called the reception "overwhelming," and said it's something he'll never forget.

