Giants Opening Day at AT&T Park, first pitch at 1:35 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --Garlic fries, Cha Cha bowls, and oh yeah, baseball! It's Opening Day at AT&T Park.
The Giants released their lineup before the game.
For our 2018 @ATTPark debut, we look like this 👌#SFGOpeningDay | #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/csR7dem4Oy— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) April 3, 2018
First pitch is at 1:35 this afternoon against the Mariners. So expect traffic around the ballpark to be busy this afternoon.
The first 40,000 fans will get an opening day calendar. At today's home opener, the Giants will have a special tribute to the late Mayor Ed Lee.
The on-field tribute will include all the city's living former mayors - including Sen Dianne Feinstein, Willie Brown and Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom. There will also be plenty of pre-game fun for the players and fans, as the team celebrates its 60th season in San Francisco.
They come home with two wins and two losses, after splitting a four game series with the Dodgers.
