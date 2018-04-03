SPORTS

Giants Opening Day at AT&T Park, first pitch at 1:35 p.m.

Garlic fries, Cha Cha bowls, and oh yeah, baseball! It's opening day at AT&T Park. First pitch is at 1:35 this afternoon against the Mariners. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --
The Giants released their lineup before the game.



First pitch is at 1:35 this afternoon against the Mariners. So expect traffic around the ballpark to be busy this afternoon.

The first 40,000 fans will get an opening day calendar. At today's home opener, the Giants will have a special tribute to the late Mayor Ed Lee.

The on-field tribute will include all the city's living former mayors - including Sen Dianne Feinstein, Willie Brown and Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom. There will also be plenty of pre-game fun for the players and fans, as the team celebrates its 60th season in San Francisco.

They come home with two wins and two losses, after splitting a four game series with the Dodgers.

