San Francisco Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin arrested in Arizona on suspicion of DUI

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KGO) -- Scottsdale police arrested Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin early Friday morning on a charge of driving under the influence.The police report says Maybin's blood alcohol level was .142, almost twice the legal limit.A team spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle the team is monitoring the situation.The Giants signed Maybin to a minor league deal in February. He played in Monday's loss to the Dodgers going 2 to 3 with a double.