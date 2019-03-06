SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KGO) -- Scottsdale police arrested Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin early Friday morning on a charge of driving under the influence.
The police report says Maybin's blood alcohol level was .142, almost twice the legal limit.
A team spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle the team is monitoring the situation.
The Giants signed Maybin to a minor league deal in February. He played in Monday's loss to the Dodgers going 2 to 3 with a double.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin arrested in Arizona on suspicion of DUI
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News