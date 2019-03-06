San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin arrested in Arizona on suspicion of DUI

EMBED <>More Videos

Scottsdale police arrested Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin early Friday morning on a charge of driving under the influence.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KGO) -- Scottsdale police arrested Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin early Friday morning on a charge of driving under the influence.

The police report says Maybin's blood alcohol level was .142, almost twice the legal limit.

A team spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle the team is monitoring the situation.

The Giants signed Maybin to a minor league deal in February. He played in Monday's loss to the Dodgers going 2 to 3 with a double.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsarizonasan francisco giantsduiarrestus world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Giants' Maybin arrested for DUI in Scottsdale
Giants CEO stepping away as MLB investigates
Giants CEO taking leave of absence after altercation with wife
Giants CEO apologizes after altercation with wife
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: State accused Pacifica auto shop of fraud
Valueless Chinese art may bankrupt Oakland school
Man accused of assault at UC Berkeley facing felonies
FDA warns against using some makeup from Claire's
South Lake Tahoe residents get closer look at Hwy 50 diversion plan
Man sentenced for killing doe, fawn in Tiburon yard
North Bay wildfire victim writes book about experience during fire
Show More
City officials looking into storage lockers for homeless in San Jose
CA attorney general will not charge officers in Stephon Clark shooting
North Bay bracing for more flooding as new storm moves in
Hat signed by Trump raises money for school affected by Camp Fire
Second HIV patient cured, doctors say
More TOP STORIES News