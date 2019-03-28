San Francisco Giants open MLB season against San Diego Padres

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Giants open their season in San Diego against the Padres.
Ace Madison Bumgarner will take the mound for the Giants.
First pitch at Petco Park is at 1:10 this afternoon.
The Giants home opener at Oracle Park is next Friday, April 5.
