San Francisco Giants open MLB season against San Diego Padres

The Giants open their season in San Diego against the Padres.

The Giants open their season in San Diego against the Padres.

Ace Madison Bumgarner will take the mound for the Giants.

RELATED: Predictions, inside info and fun facts: The only Opening Day preview you need

First pitch at Petco Park is at 1:10 this afternoon.

The Giants home opener at Oracle Park is next Friday, April 5.

