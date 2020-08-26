Jacob Blake protests: SF Giants leave field after team meeting ahead of Dodgers game

Powerful and thoughtful statement from #SFGiants manager Gabe Kapler addressing social injustice across America. #ABC7Now



Morehttps://t.co/W39JQgKEyi pic.twitter.com/C4nGsIjhbM — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) August 26, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants are raising questions on social media about whether they will play Wednesday amid protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.Earlier Wednesday, the NBA postponed three playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play in solidarity with Blake.Now, video of the Giants leaving the field at Oracle Park has people wondering if they are doing the same thing.San Francisco is slated to host the Los Angeles Dodgers at 6:45 p.m., but after an on-field players and coaches meeting, and going back to stretching for a few minutes, everyone, including Dodgers players left the field with gear in hand.Giants Manager Gabe Kapler also had strong words about the Wisconsin police shooting before all of this unfolded."I don't think it should require athletes needing to boycott playoff games to remind us Black lives matter, and that police brutality is unacceptable, and that systemic racism needs to be eliminated," Kapler said.