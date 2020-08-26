San Francisco Giants

Jacob Blake protests: SF Giants leave field after team meeting ahead of Dodgers game

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants are raising questions on social media about whether they will play Wednesday amid protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Earlier Wednesday, the NBA postponed three playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play in solidarity with Blake.



Now, video of the Giants leaving the field at Oracle Park has people wondering if they are doing the same thing.

San Francisco is slated to host the Los Angeles Dodgers at 6:45 p.m., but after an on-field players and coaches meeting, and going back to stretching for a few minutes, everyone, including Dodgers players left the field with gear in hand.

Giants Manager Gabe Kapler also had strong words about the Wisconsin police shooting before all of this unfolded.

"I don't think it should require athletes needing to boycott playoff games to remind us Black lives matter, and that police brutality is unacceptable, and that systemic racism needs to be eliminated," Kapler said.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Go here for the latest news about the San Francisco Giants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco giantsmlbprotestpolice shootingnbau.s. & worldpolice brutalityrace in americalos angeles dodgersmilwaukee bucks
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Yankees acquire veteran catcher Rob Brantly from Giants
Dodgers' Kershaw looks for 24th career win vs. Giants
Donovan Solano slugs Giants past Dodgers in 11th inning 10-8
Everything you need to know at halfway point of the 2020 MLB season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area fire updates: CZU Complex Fire grows slightly, 19% containment
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
CA preparing for 'twindemic' as flu season approaches, Newsom says
Kaepernick's peaceful protests started 4 years ago today
Check if your home was impacted by Santa Cruz wildfire
New rules: What's reopening and what's not in Alameda Co.
Wednesday NBA playoff games postponed amid Jacob Blake shooting boycotts
Show More
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Conway to speak at RNC after White House departure announcement
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention
Here's how firefighters are battling Bay Area wildfires
Coronavirus updates: Newsom denounces new CDC testing guideline
More TOP STORIES News