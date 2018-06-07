GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Going to Cleveland for Game 4 of the NBA Finals?

Who wouldn't want to fly to Cleveland this Friday for game 4 of the NBA finals? (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) --
Who wouldn't want to fly to Cleveland this Friday for game 4 of the NBA finals?

"Yeah, we're the number one fans. Go Warriors, " said a family departing from San Francisco International Airport, all wearing Warriors t-shirts.

Unfortunately, they were not headed to Cleveland.

Like them, everyone we spoke to, said they wish they could go.

"I'm a big fan and I'm glad they are up 3 to 0. It would be pretty hard to imagine that LeBron could pull it off," said a fan from Richmond.

"I love the Warriors and I wish I could get a ticket because they are really doing very, very well, said a man who was headed back home to New Jersey.

Last minute deals are being posted online, on sites like GoldenSports.com. One package deal includes airfare, a ticket to the game and a hotel room for $1,429 dollars per person. The only downside is that your flight arrives ten minutes before the start of the game.

Russell Rheingrover of Jiffy Tickets in San Francisco says ticket prices for game four in Cleveland have gone down.

"We always like to say everybody loves to go to a wedding but no one likes to go to a funeral and come the next day. It could be their last," said Rheingrover.

He said many Warriors fans are secretly hoping there is a Game 5 which would mean the team could clinch the NBA title at home. If that happens, there would be a high demand for tickets. As a businessman, he welcomes that.

For more Warriors hype, visit this page.
