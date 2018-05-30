GOLDEN BOY: Stephen Curry has won every trophy, basically ever

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Stephen Curry is the Golden State Warriors' golden boy in more ways than one. He can throw down on the court, make the fans go wild, and pick up some hefty hardware while doing it.
But there's one trophy that has never been held above his head -- the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award.
One-man powerhouse LeBron James has won the honor three times, and should the Cavaliers pull out a miracle win this NBA Finals series, he'll surely win it again in 2018.
"The 8th Wonder of the World" Kobe Bryant won the award twice.
And the man, the myth, the legend, Michael Jordan, holds the record for most Finals MVPs at six.
Last year, during the third season of "Cavs vs. Warriors" Curry's teammate Kevin Durant took home the hardware, but that didn't matter to Curry because he has already accomplished so much.
"It doesn't make or break my career or whatever you want to say looking back," Curry said during NBA Finals Media Day Wednesday. "If we win this championship and I don't win Finals MVP, I'm going to be smiling just as wide and just as big."
Teammate Draymond Green reiterated that sentiment, saying the team is locked in on a championship title, not individual honors.
"I can guarantee you that Steph is not up late thinking about winning the Finals MVP," Draymond Green told ESPN. "We're all trying to win another championship. If he gets (the award), he gets it. But that's not what he, or anybody else on this team, is playing for."
There's no doubt that Dub Nation loves Curry just as much with or without the Finals MVP award, but what are the other honors and awards locked up in Curry's cabinet?
Let's check some of them out, shall we?
- NBA All-Rookie Team (2010)
- NBA Sportsmanship Award (2011)
- ESPY Award for Best Male Athlete and Best NBA Player (2015)
- BET Award for Sportsman of the Year (2015-2017)
- Associated Press Athlete of the Year (2015)
- 2 All-NBA Second Team: 2014, 2017
- 2 All-NBA First Team: 2015, 2016
- 5 NBA All-Star: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017,2018
- NBA Most Valuable Player: 2015, 2016
- NBA champion: 2015, 2017
It's easy to see why Curry isn't aching for another trophy. We bet his cabinets and shelves are just overflowing with gold sparkly things that represent all the hard work and incredible accomplishments he's been able to pull off.
But most of the NBA players who go down in history while leading their teams to championships have been awarded the Finals MVP trophy. And even though he has done that, two times, he's comfortable not dwelling on the honor.
"That's fine. It's part of the beast," he said. "It's part of my motivation to try to get back to this stage because I want more championships. But I've never really highlighted the individual type -- even before my regular-season MVPs, I've never even really attacked it as if that was the goal, per se. Like I said, my values around how I play, good things usually happen for me and my team if I'm in that type of mindset.
"... But I'm going to play aggressively, confidently with that right energy and motivation to help my team win. And usually when I'm in that mindset, good things happen. Whether that means it's a Finals MVP or not, who cares, but I'm going to be playing like it for sure."
The Golden State Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth time in the NBA Finals starting May 31 on ABC7.
ESPN contributed to this report.