Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Golden State Warriors celebrated their third NBA title in four years with a championship parade through downtown Oakland.
VIDEOS: Watch highlights from the 2018 Golden State Warriors Parade
Due to our coverage of the Warriors parade, viewers were able to watch or record Tuesday's episode of "The View," which will air on Wednesday starting at 1:40 a.m.
VIDEO: A look at the Warriors 2018 victory parade route
Unlike the past celebrations, there was not a rally at the end of the parade.
PARADE ROUTE:
The parade will begin at 11 am. on Broadway at 11th Street, turning right on 20th Street, turning right on Harrison to 19th Street, and right on Lakeside Drive, ending on Oak and 13th Street.
Fans can begin to line up for the Parade on Tuesday as early as 6:30 a.m.
DO'S & DON'TS: Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade
TRANSIT & TRANSPORTATION:
Public transit will be the easiest way to reach the Parade. BART and AC Transit are gearing up to accommodate large crowds. Please be patient as transit will be slowed by traffic congestion and heavy pedestrian traffic.
BART will run rush-hour service all day using every available train possible at maximum length to help people get to where they need to be. Service may be adjusted before and during the parade. This includes directing foot traffic to another station nearby, changing platforms as needed, and skipping stations with crowded platforms. Please listen to station staff and service announcements. Check www.bart.gov for updates.
AC Transit buses will be rerouted around downtown Oakland for most of the day due to street closures in the parade area. As road closures begin to affect bus service, AC Transit ambassadors will be deployed throughout downtown Oakland and Lake Merritt to help guide residents and visitors to appropriate bus stop locations. Additionally, AC Transit ambassadors will be distributing flyers with critical information regarding temporary reroutes and the affected bus lines.
Lines 1, 6, 12, 14, 18, 19, 20, 29, 33, 40, 51A, 62, 72, 72M, 72R, 88, 96, NL, Broadway Shuttle and All Nighter lines 800, 801 and 840 will be detoured. Detours of these bus lines will occur in two phases and begin the day before the parade. Please visit www.actransit.org to learn more about reroutes and additional service information.
Parking in the areas surrounding the parade will be significantly limited and public transit is highly encouraged.
STREET CLOSURES
Monday, June 11 at 12PM - Tuesday, June 12 at 7PM
11th between Broadway and MLK
Monday, June 11 at 6PM - Tuesday, June 12 at 7PM
10th between Oak and 2nd
10th between Broadway and MLK
11th between Franklin and Broadway
Jefferson and Clay between 10th and 12th
Monday, June 11 at 10PM - Tuesday, June 12 at 7PM
9th between Broadway and Washington
Washington between 9th and 10th
Tuesday, June 12 at 3AM - 7PM
Broadway from 11th to 14th
Tuesday, June 12 at 6:30AM - 7PM
Entire Parade Route
Lake Merritt Blvd/Bridge between E. 12th/International and Oak
Broadway from 9th to 21st (14th to remain open to cross traffic until 9AM)
10th between Madison and 2nd
11th Street Tunnel
12th between Clay and Franklin
13th between Broadway and Franklin
14th between Clay and Franklin
15th between Broadway and Franklin
Telegraph between 16th and Broadway
17th between Telegraph and Franklin
19th between Telegraph and Franklin
Thomas Berkley Way/20th between Telegraph and Harrison
Webster between 19th and 21st
Franklin between 19th and 21st
Harrison between 17th and 21st
Alice from 17th to 19th
Jackson from 17th to Lakeside
Madison from 17th to Lakeside
17th between Madison and Lakeside
14th from Madison to Oak
13th from Madison to Fallon
12th from Madison to Lake Merritt Blvd
11th from Madison to Oak
9th from Oak to Fallon
Fallon between 9th and 10th
Oak between 9th and 13th
LOST CHILDREN / MEETING POINT
If you get separated from your children or friends, please ask uniformed personnel for the location of the nearest reunification point:
250 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza (next to City Hall) - 1st Floor Lobby, Security Desk
Oakland Public Library (Main), 125 14th St - Oak St. entrance, Children's Room
FIRST AID
Attendees in need of medical attention should contact the nearest uniformed personnel or visit one of three first aid stations along the parade route.
14th & Broadway
20th & Telegraph
17th & Harrison
Full coverage on the Golden State Warriors here.
We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV
DUBS HYPE HERE
- VIDEO: Watch highlights from the Warriors 2018 victory parade
- PHOTOS: 2018 Warriors victory parade in Oakland
- VIDEO: Stephen Curry and daughter Ryan share heartwarming hug during parade
- VIDEO: Jordan Bell high-fives, hugs fans in crowd at Warriors parade
- JaVale McGee looks great as an ABC7 News reporter 'I lost my shirt'
- VIDEO: Steph Curry runs through Warriors parade, high fives fans
- VIDEO: 'Is there anything beyond lit?' Swaggy P brings swagger to parade
- VIDEO: Stephen Curry lives his best life with the Larry O'Brien trophy
- VIDEO: Riley Curry is impossibly cute at Warriors victory parade in Oakland
- VIDEO: Draymond Green on Klay Thompson 'He doesn't talk much at all'
- VIDEO: 'They're asking for more' Kerr talks about celebrating this championship before the next
- VIDEO: 'I touched him!' Swaggy P literally makes fan scream for joy at Warriors victory parade
- VIDEO: Steve Kerr, Bob Myers bask in glory of Warriors victory at Oakland parade
- VIDEO: E-40 celebrates Warriors win in streets of Oakland with fans
- VIDEO: Super fan rapper Mistah F.A.B ready to celebrate with Warriors
- VIDEO: Warriors dance cam mom busts a move on ABC7
- VIDEO: Golden State Warriors owner Joseph S. Lakob talks tough year, triumphant victory
- Everything you need to know about Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade in Oakland
- VIDEO: Warriors fans eager for team's parade in Oakland
- Oakland ready to again celebrate NBA champion Warriors
- Two deserving young Warriors fans to ride in victory parade float
- Oakland gearing up for Warriors 2018 victory parade
- Warriors coach, GM reflect on tough championship season
- Warriors GM Bob Myers: Will give Kevin Durant deal he wants
- Warriors' Steve Kerr: 'Everything was harder' for Kevin Durant in Year 2
- 1 million Warriors fans expected for championship parade
- VIDEO: Stephen Curry talks with 'GMA' on Golden State Warriors' success
- VIDEO: Steph, KD, Warriors land in Oakland, celebrate with fans
- San Francisco duo's epic last-minute journey to NBA Finals
- VIDEO: NBA Champion Warriors bring Larry O'Brien trophy home to Bay Area
- Kevin Durant says he can see walking away at age 35
- Oakland gearing up for Warriors 2018 victory parade
- Warriors flying back from Ohio after NBA Finals win over Cavs
- PHOTOS: Dub Nation goes wild after Warriors sweep Cavs in Finals
- VIDEO: Aerials of Oakland, SF celebrating after Warriors beat Cavs, clinch title
- Warriors fans line up for gear outside Oracle Arena after NBA Finals win
- VIDEO: Concord Warriors fans celebrate epic NBA title
- 'No better feeling': Warriors' Curry talks epic sweep of Cavs
- VIDEO: Klay Thompson is ready to celebrate with his dog Rocco
- VIDEO: Warriors ball out with over $400K of champagne in celebration of NBA title
- 'Looking forward to celebrating': Warriors' Shaun Livingston talks NBA Finals sweep over Cavs
- 'That's three!': Warriors' Curry excited after sweep of Cavs
- Dynasty Warriors: Golden State proves unstoppable in title run
- Warriors owner expects to sign Steve Kerr to contract extension
- LeBron James on future with Cavaliers: 'No idea at this point'
- NBA commissioner on Donald Trump decision: 'Politics have always been part of players' lives'
- VIDEO: Concord Warriors fans celebrate epic NBA title
- Kevin Durant named NBA Finals MVP
- NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors' third title, LeBron's free agency and Finals MVP decision
- LeBron James and Stephen Curry: Cavs, Warriors won't visit White House
- Warriors star Kevin Durant pays for first year of college for four Bay Area students
- 'Be better tomorrow:' LeBron James walks out of NBA Finals presser
- VIDEO: Steph and Riley Curry share secret handshake in celebration of Warriors win
- 7 THINGS: What we know and love about Warriors star Kevin Durant
- 7 THINGS: Why we love Warriors star Stephen Curry and his family
- 7 THINGS: To know and love about Klay Thompson
- 7 THINGS: What we know and love about Warriors' Draymond Green
- HERO WORSHIP: How the Golden State Warriors unite and inspire fans
- PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2017-2018 season
- Warriors super fan from San Carlos defies the odds
- Kevin Durant discusses heroic performance in NBA Finals Game 3
- Warriors players' families thrilled with Game 3 win
- Actors Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner discuss new movie, Game 1
- Klay Thompson's singular focus allows the Warriors to be the Warriors
- Kevin Durant confirms that he will re-sign with Warriors
- Is Draymond Green a Hall of Famer?
- Golden State Warriors themed library cards available
- 4-year-old member of Dub Nation still shooting hoops, cheering on Warriors' Steph Curry
- Golden State Warriors themed library cards available