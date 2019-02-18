GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors' All-Star Weekend showcase is complete

EMBED </>More Videos

The Warriors' All-Star Weekend showcase is complete.

By
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KGO) --
The Warriors' All-Star Weekend showcase is complete.

Playing for Team LeBron, Kevin Durant took home All-Star Game MVP honors. Stephen Curry's ridiculous bounce pass to team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo was the highlight of the night. And we got to see an NBA game in which the Splash Brothers played on opposite sides - hopefully we never have to endure that again.

Now it's time to get serious.

RELATED: Klay Thompson on Warriors future: 'You just want to stay on the train as long as you can'

With 25 games left in the NBA season, the playoffs are just around the corner.

ABC7 Sports Director Larry Beil caught up with Curry and Durant and turned the page to the stretch run.

RELATED: Kevin Durant steals the show in Charlotte, wins second All-Star MVP

See more stories and videos about Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorssportsNBAbasketballathletesstephen currykevin durantNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Andre Iguodala voted VP of National Basketball Players Association
Warriors' Draymond Green, TV personality Hazel Renee announce engagement
Kevin Durant steals the show in Charlotte, wins second All-Star MVP
Klay Thompson 'pleads the 5th' on possible LeBron recruiting efforts
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
SF Giants' Bruce Bochy to retire after 2019 season
Andre Iguodala voted VP of National Basketball Players Association
Warriors' Draymond Green, TV personality Hazel Renee announce engagement
2019 franchise tag candidates and predictions for all 32 NFL teams
More Sports
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: iCloud captures joyride in car stolen from SJ family
15 displaced by 2-alarm house fire near San Francisco's Panhandle
Oakland schools, teachers prepare for looming strike
Police say people trapped on ride at SeaWorld in San Diego
Survivor advocates: Oakland Diocese list omits names of dangerous priests
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
San Francisco utility crews working to restore power on Treasure Island after outage
California, 15 other states sue Trump over emergency declaration
Show More
Epic Sierra snow makes long Bay Area to Tahoe journey worthwhile
Warriors' Draymond Green, TV personality Hazel Renee announce engagement
How to see February's full moon, the snow moon
Police: Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully
7 On Your Side Reporter surprised by false online reviews
More News