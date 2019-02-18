Golden State Warriors' All-Star Weekend showcase is complete

The Warriors' All-Star Weekend showcase is complete.Playing for Team LeBron, Kevin Durant took home All-Star Game MVP honors. Stephen Curry's ridiculous bounce pass to team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo was the highlight of the night. And we got to see an NBA game in which the Splash Brothers played on opposite sides - hopefully we never have to endure that again.Now it's time to get serious.With 25 games left in the NBA season, the playoffs are just around the corner.ABC7 Sports Director Larry Beil caught up with Curry and Durant and turned the page to the stretch run.