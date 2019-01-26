Golden State Warriors edge Boston Celtics 115-111

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3533657" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Can you say, cutest celebration ever? ABC7 News cameras caught this precious moment between Stephen Curry and his daughter Riley after the Golden State Warriors clinched the West and secured their spot in the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Celtics in Boston, extending their win streak to ten games.-----------------------------------------------------------------------The Celtics have gone 19-5 at home at the TD Garden. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference with 16.6 fast break points per game, led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.5.The Warriors are 16-8 on the road. Golden State averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 18-1 when winning the turnover battle. The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is scoring 16.3 points and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Celtics. Marcus Morris has averaged 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 42.8 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.Draymond Green ranks first on the Warriors with 7.3 assists and scores 7.2 points. Curry has averaged 31.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 48.9 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 130.5 points, 49.1 rebounds, 33.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 44.6 percent shooting.Celtics: 7-3, averaging 113.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points on 43.6 percent shooting.Celtics Injuries: Jabari Bird: out (personal), Kyrie Irving: day to day (illness).Warriors Injuries: Damian Jones: out for season (torn left pectoral), Jonas Jerebko: out (personal).