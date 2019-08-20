Golf equipment review: Would you pay $200 for a putter shaft?

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (KGO) -- Would you pay $200 for a putter shaft? Seems like a steep price, but Golf Club designer Barney Adams and Breakthrough Golf Technology are betting that you will, on a combination wrapped carbon fiber shaft with an aluminum insert at the bottom. You may have seen these shafts on tour.
"It's a step forward in golf equipment technology," Adams says. "What has been rewarding for me is that the Stability Shaft works better for amateurs. Pros are great putters and while the shaft does help them, it's the inconsistency of the amateur that it corrects most."
The shaft arrived in two pieces -- the non-tapered shaft and the aluminum insert. I took the two pieces along with an experienced and reliable Two Ball to clubmaker Nick Manzano at the Golf Mart in Corte Madera. He knows his stuff. Manzano suggested Super Stroke grip, added a 25 gram counterweight, and cut the shaft to 34.5 inches. The combo looked as if it belonged together. The next day, I turned it over to a diehard Two Ball aficionado, and asked him to compare.
"Feels very solid," he pronounced after using it for half an hour. BGT claims the shaft delivers a club face more squarely at impact, and has a lower launch for a predictable roll, improving distance control.
"Would you concur?" I asked him.
"Results are the same between this and my regular putter," he said. "I'll dance with who I brought."
My friend also drives a 15-year-old car.
In my hands, the shaft/putter combo felt solid. The 135 gram (at 37 inches) non-tapered shaft took some getting used to. It does have feel, reinforcing the good strokes and alerting to the bad.
Still curious, I took the Two Ball back to Nick and asked him to install that shaft into a second putter, a custom-made Deschutes by David Edel. I had abandoned that putter because the head felt too light on its traditional steel shaft.
Would the composite BGT shaft improve the balance?
Yes, it did. There is irony, here, because BGT designed this carbon fiber shaft to stabilize heaver heads, not lighter ones. Either way, the Edel now has a second lease on life. I found noticeable improvement on longer-length putts of 15-25 feet.
Indian? Or straighter arrow? I cannot say I felt the additional stability, but it appears to make a difference on longer putts with less margin for error.
Psychology and placebos aside, this appears to be a promising putter shaft, though that remains a subjective call. If you spent $200 plus parts on a shaft for your driver, you should expect to see a difference in length and accuracy. However, the improvements with this shaft are much more subtle, though unlike a diver, you'll use it an average of two times on every hole. With the BGT, I'm making about the same number of shorter and medium putts as before, but feeling more aggressive, particularly with the longer ones.
So, back to our original question. Is the BGT worth $200 plus parts and labor? It is a consistent shaft. If a player lacks confidence, he or she can use all the help he can get. Perhaps a few more of those marginal putts will fall into the cup.
Your call. Here's the company link: breakthroughgolftech.com.
