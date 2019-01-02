SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Greg Papa to take over radio play-by-play broadcasting duties for 49ers

Greg Papa will take over as the voice of the 49ers and handle the play-by-play duties for the team. (AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The former voice of the Oakland Raiders will now be the voice of the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers just announced Greg Papa will take over as the voice of the 49ers and handle the play-by-play duties for the team.

Papa is replacing veteran broadcaster Ted Robinson.

Robinson will assume a new role with the organization after 10 seasons calling games for the red and gold, according to the team.

