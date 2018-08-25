LITTLE LEAGUE

Hawaii shuts out Georgia 3-0 to move to Little League World Series title game

Honolulu, Hawaii's Sean Yamaguchi hugs Ka'olu Holt as they celebrate getting the final out at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. --
Aukai Kea struck out 15 while throwing a complete game as Hawaii went ahead on a pinch-hit single by John De la Cruz and defeated Georgia 3-0 to advance to the Little League World Series championship on Saturday.

De la Cruz's hit broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning. Hawaii added the game's final two runs in the fifth, on an RBI triple from Bruce Boucher, followed by Jace Souza's run-scoring single.

RELATED: Coach of Hawaiian Little League team says players bring sunshine during tough time

Eight days after striking out 10 Georgia batters in 6 1/3 shutout innings, Kea struck out the side in three of the first four innings Saturday, and a batter in all six.

Hawaii, the U.S. champion, will play South Korea on Sunday after the Asia-Pacific regional champs defeated Japan 2-1 earlier in the day.

Over two games at the double-elimination tournament, Georgia played 17 innings against Hawaii but was held scoreless. Much of that was due to Kea, who also hit a walk-off, two-run homer to end the teams' 11-inning game last week.
