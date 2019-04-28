SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From the basketball court to the halls of Winterfell the guys discuss everything in between.
Casey and Larry do a deep dive into how the Warriors are doing in the playoffs.
The guys then turn to another battle for the ages... THE BATTLE OF WINTERFELL! Larry, Casey, and Leonard share their theories on who they think will sit upon the Iron Throne and who won't make it to the finale.
"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 6 - Recorded April 23, 2019
MORE: You can also get "With Authority" on iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, and SoundCloud!
Check out more episodes of With Authority.
Houston is Coming | With Authority
WITH AUTHORITY PODCAST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More