How die-hard baseball fans can make the most of Giants and A's games

We just passed the halfway mark for this year's major league baseball season, so it seems like a good time for die-hard baseball fans to think about how to make the most of the remaining games. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We just passed the halfway mark for this year's major league baseball season, so it seems like a good time for die-hard baseball fans to think about how to make the most of the remaining games.

I sat down with Akshay Khanna, Head of Partnerships for StubHub. He shared insider tips to watch a home run at a San Francisco Giants or Oakland A's game, the "must-eat" food to try, and he even told me the best place to take a selfie at both ballparks.

Here are links to Stubhub's MLB Ultimate Fan Experience Guide for the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics.
