Golden State Warriors

How the Golden State Warriors will win Game 6 of NBA Finals against Toronto Raptors

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- They may be reeling from the loss of Kevin Durant, but the NBA Finals are far from over. Here's why the Golden State Warriors will win Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors.

Get hyped about the Golden State Warriors here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnba finalskevin duranttoronto raptorsgolden state warriorsbasketballu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News