Huge crowds cause huge backups after Warriors parade in Oakland

With a million people flocking to Oakland, getting to and from the parade took a bit of savvy and transit knowledge. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
With a million people flocking to Oakland, getting to and from the parade took a bit of savvy and transit knowledge.

"It was much longer getting here," said Warriors fan Narkeithia Griffin. "BART was running fast and longer trains but getting away looks like it's a journey."

The third time was the charm for paradegoers. BART combined morning rush hour commuters with parade-bound fans for a generally smooth go of it. Some rode in at 6 a.m. and snagged front-row spots along the route. Others swooped in right at 11 a.m. Riders were spread out.

VIDEO: Warriors championship parade 2018 highlights

But when parades end, they end and everyone wants to leave at once.

The worst place to be was in line buying a return ticket. The wait was 30 minutes long.

"It's a reminder to get your act together before you get in this line if you want to go fast," said Kim Sow, a Warriors fan.

Many said the BART lines and the waits for trains were much improved over last year. They theorized that everyone's had practice. The third year of a championship parade meant Bart had a plan and fans had a strategy.

Full coverage on the Golden State Warriors's 2018 parade here.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV

DUBS HYPE HERE
