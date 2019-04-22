I know sports: Warriors are rolling but things aren't going as smoothly on set

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Warriors are following their path to glory, once again, after taking a 3-1 series lead against the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA playoffs.But a battle was brewing on set when Reggie Aqui tried doing his segment: "I Know Sports" (he doesn't).You have to see what happens when co-anchor Jessica Castro actually wants to talk about sports. Check out the video above.Awkward.