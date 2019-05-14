I Know Sports

I Know Sports: Apparently Steph Curry has a clone and they're about to play each other

By and Eric Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are so many storylines as the Golden State Warriors take on the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Semifinals. One of the most anticipated stories is the lifelong rivalry between Steph Curry and his brother Seth - who plays for the Trail Blazers - that's a fact that ABC7's Reggie Aqui didn't actually know.

That's not stopping him from giving a hot take that you can hear in the video above.

