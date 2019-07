EMBED >More News Videos Lou Seal gets us ready for the Giants home opener and challenges Jessica Castro to a wild game of charades.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- So, the San Francisco Giants are off to a rough start, but that's not stopping Reggie Aqui from throwing shade at the Dodgers.But Reggie also has to put the Giants in their place... that is until Lou Seal steps in to make Reggie clarify a few things.Watch the video above to find out what Lou Seal said that surprised Reggie.