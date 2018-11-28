OAKLAND ATHLETICS

In studio: Our experts answer your questions about the A's new ballpark plans

EMBED </>More Videos

The Oakland Athletics have announced plans for a new stadium along the waterfront at Howard Terminal and our expert weighs in.

By and Casey Pratt, and Julianne Herrera
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Fans are coming up with enough questions to fill a ballpark after the Oakland Athletics announcedplans for a new stadium along the waterfront at Howard Terminal.

Live in studio, and on Facebook, ABC7's Casey Pratt and Larry Beil talk about the nuts and bolts behind organization's plans.

From the fundamentals of funding, environmental concerns, and transportation to the site, to the fun amenities (including an onsite gondala!), Larry and Casey cover it all!

TIMELINE: Here are the stadium designs the Oakland Athletics have pitched through the years

The stadium will be nestled carefully into its urban Oakland surroundings, according to the A's. The team says they consider it a "ballpark within a park."

Casey says this could be the "site to revitalize the city."

Click here for more stories and videos about the Oakland A's.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballMLBsportsconstructionOakland Athleticsbuilding a better bay areareal estate developmentOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Here's what the A's have planned for new Oakland ballpark
Oakland A's Coliseum site before and after proposed ballpark project
Jack London Square businesses hope to benefit from new A's stadium
TIMELINE: Oakland A's stadium designs through the years
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
How to get to the A's new Howard Terminal stadium
Here's what the A's have planned for new Oakland ballpark
Jack London Square businesses hope to benefit from new A's stadium
TIMELINE: Oakland A's stadium designs through the years
More Oakland Athletics
SPORTS
Auston Matthews scores twice in return, Maple Leafs win
Da Silva, Sharma lead Stanford past Vikings, 79-67
How to get to the A's new Howard Terminal stadium
Stephen Curry set to return Sat.; Draymond Green out at least two more games
More Sports
Top Stories
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside Napa bar
OC Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Sprucing up NYC: Rockefeller Center lights Christmas tree
TIMELINE: Oakland A's stadium designs through the years
How to get to the A's new Howard Terminal stadium
EXCLUSIVE: SFPD promotions questioned by some police union members
New report calls attention to lingering health problems of California wildfires
Show More
Rebuilding starts with restoring power in Paradise
Jack London Square businesses hope to benefit from new A's stadium
San Jose takes extra flood precautions ahead of next storm
Shake Shack planning to open Palo Alto restaurant in December
Could hockey pucks stop an active shooter?
More News