In studio: Our experts answer your questions about the A's new ballpark plans

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Fans are coming up with enough questions to fill a ballpark after the Oakland Athletics announcedplans for a new stadium along the waterfront at Howard Terminal.
Live in studio, and on Facebook, ABC7's Casey Pratt and Larry Beil talk about the nuts and bolts behind organization's plans.
From the fundamentals of funding, environmental concerns, and transportation to the site, to the fun amenities (including an onsite gondala!), Larry and Casey cover it all!
TIMELINE: Here are the stadium designs the Oakland Athletics have pitched through the years
The stadium will be nestled carefully into its urban Oakland surroundings, according to the A's. The team says they consider it a "ballpark within a park."
Casey says this could be the "site to revitalize the city."
Click here for more stories and videos about the Oakland A's.
Check out all the cameras for the A’s press conference. New stadium plan being announced! pic.twitter.com/VuwhrOa0Yt— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 28, 2018