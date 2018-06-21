SPORTS

JaVale McGee shares love for charity, talks upcoming Juglife softball game

EMBED </>More Videos

Golden State Warriors superstar JaVale McGee stopped by ABC7 News to share his love for giving back and to preview his upcoming Juglife Celebrity Softball Game and had some fun with the ABC7 crew afterward. (KGO)

by Mindi Bach
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --
JaVale McGee stopped by ABC7 News to share his love for giving back and to preview his upcoming Juglife Celebrity Softball Game and had some fun with the ABC7 crew afterward.

The game, hosted by Javale, will feature all of your Golden State Warriors favorites, including Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green.

Proceeds from the game will benefit Juglife, a charity founded by JaVale and entrepreneur Kez Reed. Their mission is to help everyone understand how critical water is to life and lifestyle.

VIDEO: JaVale McGee looks great as an ABC7 News reporter 'I lost my shirt'

They help those in need worldwide by providing safe, clean drinking water in undeveloped areas of the world and promoting water as the best choice for an active lifestyle.

For tickets to the charity softball game and more on Juglife, visit this page.

KEEP SCROLLING: For JaVale McGee's super fun visit to the ABC7 News studios.
EMBED More News Videos

JaVale McGee stopped by ABC7 News to share his love for giving back and to preview his upcoming Juglife Celebrity Softball Game and had some fun with the ABC7 crew afterward.

VIDEO: JaVale McGee does the weather at ABC7 News with Spencer Christian
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorscharitycharitiesdrinking waterwater conservationwaterNBAbasketballSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
As you wish: Khris Davis gets jersey signed by Make-A-Wish kid, homers
Rangers get another shot at shutting down Davis, A's
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News