Monday Night Football: Jerry Rice dances to Too Short, shows off his swag with ABC7 during 49ers warm-ups

The 49ers are currently one of only two teams still undefeated in the NFL along with the New England Patriots.
#HeyDidYouSeeThis ?!? Want to know what @JerryRice had to say to me pregame? Stay tuned, video link coming soon on @abc7newsbayarea #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/WIw2k2h7Cx— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) October 8, 2019
"Man, it's Monday Night Football. I'm so pumped up, fans are ready to go, the team is ready to go. We trying to go 4-0," Rice said, shades on and all.
Rice enjoyed catching up with fans pregame and even showing off the outfit, and, the dance moves.
https://twitter.com/calvarezabc7/status/1181357362101112832?s=21
The last thing he said in his one-on-one interview with ABC7's Chris Alvarez was a typical, Jerry-Esque sign-off.
"I still got my 80 catches in me."
Check our more stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.