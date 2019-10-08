Monday Night Football: Jerry Rice dances to Too Short, shows off his swag with ABC7 during 49ers warm-ups

#HeyDidYouSeeThis ?!? Want to know what @JerryRice had to say to me pregame? Stay tuned, video link coming soon on @abc7newsbayarea #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/WIw2k2h7Cx — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) October 8, 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Jerry Rice was back at Levi's Stadium ahead of tonight's Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns.The 49ers are currently one of only two teams still undefeated in the NFL along with the New England Patriots."Man, it's Monday Night Football. I'm so pumped up, fans are ready to go, the team is ready to go. We trying to go 4-0," Rice said, shades on and all.Rice enjoyed catching up with fans pregame and even showing off the outfit, and, the dance moves.https://twitter.com/calvarezabc7/status/1181357362101112832?s=21The last thing he said in his one-on-one interview with ABC7's Chris Alvarez was a typical, Jerry-Esque sign-off."I still got my 80 catches in me."