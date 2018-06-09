Jimmy Kimmel pranks Warriors fans into rooting for Cavs

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have now met in the NBA Finals for four straight years.
Fans of both teams are very loyal, so Jimmy Kimmel decided to put that loyalty to the test.
They went to Oakland to talk to Warriors fans and to ask if they wouldn't mind putting on a Cavaliers jersey and pretend to support them in order to save the camera crew a trip to Ohio.
