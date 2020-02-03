J.Lo, Shakira take the stage at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show

Shakira started the show with performances of "She Wolf," "Whenever, Wherever" and "Hips Don't Lie" before J.Lo opened with "Jenny from the Block." She continued with steamy performances that included "Love Don't Cost a Thing" and "On the Floor."
The Latina icons ended the show together, with a proudly displayed Puerto Rican flag, synchronized booty pops, and Latin-inspired choreography.
That was incredible, @jlo + @shakira! 👏 #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020
SOON: Fans can relive their favorite moments from the #PepsiHalftime show HERE https://t.co/TegS1TZFKy pic.twitter.com/1HkRu99cRR
In a Thursday interview, J.Lo described the show as "very Shakira and very Jennifer."
"That's what you're going to get from the performance. It's a lot of energy, it's very entertaining. There's heartfelt moments. I think we run the gamut. It's packed with a lot of awesome moments," she said.
RELATED: Shakira explains importance of halftime show with J.Lo at 'very American' event
Many were quick to praise the performance, including Lady Gaga, who warned the pop singers not to lip sync the night before the show.
"What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!!" she tweeted.
. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020
And J.Lo certainly found a fan in husband Alexander Rodriguez!
"AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!" he tweeted.
AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 3, 2020
I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @JLo pic.twitter.com/bD07MLcKYx