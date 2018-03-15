SPORTS

Jordan Bell coaches girls with Warrior spirit at Oakland event

EMBED </>More Videos

Dozens of young women in the East Bay are feeling empowered Thursday night after spending the day at the Golden State Warriors' practice facility running drills, shooting hoops, and thinking about their future. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Dozens of young women in the East Bay are feeling empowered Thursday night after spending the day at the Golden State Warriors' practice facility running drills, shooting hoops, and thinking about their future.

It's part of an annual Dubs event inspiring girls to consider a career in sports.

RELATED: Warriors' JaVale McGee becomes barista at Peet's Coffee in SF

Dozens of middle school girls, showed they've got the moves when it comes to shooting hoops. The very same hardwood where the Warriors practice their moves.

Dubs forward Jordan Bell was the coach for the workout. "I'm having fun with the girls, going through drills, trying to get them to bring their energy."

The workshop called Beyond the Baseline is sponsored by the Warriors and Nike, teaching girls from Alameda County some basketball skills and more.

RELATED: Green may miss Warriors meeting with Kings

Samara Scott, 13, is feeling inspired. "It makes me feel more confident cause I see other females and minorities doing what they love."

Girls Inc. of Alameda County partnered with the event for three reasons: Sports, teamwork, and leadership.

"Eighty percent of female execs played competitive sports. A real benefit to playing sports develop as a leader. We want our girls to be leaders," said Julayne Virgil of Girls Inc. of Alameda County.

"I think it helped me feel stronger," said Sara Pena of San Leandro.

Former Olympian Ruthie Bolton says these girls can do anything. "It's not a basketball story. It's about building self-esteem, understanding who they are."

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNBAwomenbasketballGolden State Warriorsfeel goodwhere you livecommunityOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Rangers try to slow down A's, Davis
Davis connects again for 38th home run, A's blank Rangers
Giants catcher Buster Posey might have season-ending hip surgery
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
More Sports
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News