colin kaepernick

Kaepernick's attorney calls NFL workout a 'publicity stunt'

An attorney for Colin Kaepernick, the embattled former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who's been out of the league since 2016, is accusing the NFL of trying to orchestrate Saturday's workout to benefit the league.

"I suspect they would have spun it as or released whatever they wanted or cherry pick whatever footage," said Mark Geragos, Kaepernick's attorney during an interview with Good Morning America. "This was a publicity stunt on the part of the NFL and we called their bluff."

Just 15 minutes before Kaepernick was scheduled to work out Saturday for 25 NFL teams at the Atlanta Falcons' training complex in Flowery Branch, the quarterback's representatives announced the session was being moved 60 miles away to a high school in Riverdale.

The representatives said the switch was made because they wanted the media to be allowed to watch and videotape the workout.

It was a stunning move that seemed to catch everyone off-guard.

Of course, the reason Kaepernick hasn't played in a game since New Year's Day 2017 goes beyond football.

Kaepernick has been out of the game since 2016, the year he began protesting police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the pregame national anthem.

He drew strong criticism from President Donald Trump and many others for his peaceful demonstration, and eventually sued the league for colluding to keep him out.

The NFL in February settled the collusion grievance Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid had filed. Reid now plays for the Carolina Panthers.

Nike made Kaepernick the face of a new powerful ad campaign, but he hasn't seen the football field since.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisco 49erscolin kaepernickprotestnflworkoutfootballu.s. & worldstuntpolice brutality
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLIN KAEPERNICK
Colin Kaepernick throws passes for 40 minutes at workout, urges NFL to 'stop running'
Kaepernick throws passes for 40 minutes at odd NFL workout
Colin Kaepernick workout moved to new location without NFL affiliation
Kaepernick's reps call audible, workout moved at last minute
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Growing up during Fremont's population boom
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Orinda City Council to vote on short-term rental ban
Faces of Fremont: Nonprofit develops low-income housing for homeless
North Bay on edge with possible PG&E outage week before Thanksgiving
Show More
WATCH IN 60: Possible PG&E outages, Ann Coulter to visit Cal, most expensive zip code
2 dead in head-on crash on Hwy 29 in Calistoga
Correction officers who guarded Jeffrey Epstein criminally charged
AccuWeather forecast: Much cooler today, fire danger begins tonight
American hostage freed in swap with Taliban
More TOP STORIES News