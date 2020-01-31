Sports

Kansas City Chiefs owners sending all team staff to Super Bowl

When the Kansas City Chiefs won their first AFC championship in 50 years, chairman Clark Hunt and the rest of his ownership family decided that they would bring everyone associated with the franchise to the Super Bowl: the coaches and players, the front-office staff and scouts, the janitors and receptionists, and all of their families.

Hunt estimates the team brought 2,000 people total, or about 3 percent of the capacity of Hard Rock Stadium.

"We're still counting and I'm sure I'll never know the exact number," Hunt said with a laugh. "One of the things we talk to the staff about is that we're one team. There's not a football side to the staff. There's not a business side to the staff. I make that point to the players when I talk to them at training camp. I make that point to the rookies when I talk at the rookie dinner. We wouldn't be here without every employee in the organization. We felt it only appropriate to bring the entire team."

RELATED | 'Happy to be a trailblazer' Katie Sowers becomes first female coach to reach Super Bowl

That includes the security staff, too.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflsuper bowlsuper bowl 2020sportsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE Trump impeachment trial: Key GOP senator says no to witnesses
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
49ers fans are heading to Miami for Super Bowl 2020
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
Driver hospitalized after car crashes into SF gas station
SF vs. KC: Fans battle over which city is better
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
Show More
Congress to consider helicopter safety act after Kobe crash
Super Bowl 2020: Garoppolo vs. Mahomes analysis
WATCH IN 60: 49ers fans fly to Miami, winter chill on the way, free pet adoptions
AccuWeather forecast: Near record warmth today, sharply cooler and blustery Sunday
49ers woman coach 'happy to be a trailblazer' at Super Bowl
More TOP STORIES News