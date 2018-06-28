GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Kevin Durant isn't going anywhere, here's why

EMBED </>More Videos

Is the NBA's biggest star trying to poach talent from the Warriors? That might be the case, according to a report by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. Cavaliers star LeBron James has reportedly contacted Golden State's Kevin Durant.

by Casey Pratt
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Don't fall into the trap. Kevin Durant is not going to the Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James. This morning on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith got social media in an uproar when he said a source told him that James had texted Durant about going to Los Angeles.

But immediately after Smith reported this tidbit, he also commented that it is highly unlikely to happen. Durant himself has also repeatedly said he is returning to the Golden State Warriors -- where he won back-to-back championships and NBA Finals MVP awards.

RELATED: Steven A. Smith reports that LeBron contacted KD about leaving Warriors

Just because James texted Durant, doesn't mean Durant is going to agree to join him.

Why would he leave? He has a great thing going, two titles to defend, and he is only one ring shy of catching James. He wants to prove he is the best ever.

Why would he want to cement LeBron's legacy?

Get the latest Dubs hype here.

MORE ABOUT KD
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNBAGolden State Warriorslebron jameskevin durantOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Report: LeBron contacted KD about leaving Warriors
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Stephen Curry says he wants to stay with Warriors for entire career
NBA superteam rankings: Who has the most star power?
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
As you wish: Khris Davis gets jersey signed by Make-A-Wish kid, homers
Rangers get another shot at shutting down Davis, A's
More Sports
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News