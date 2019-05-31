Golden State Warriors

Warriors forward Kevin Durant officially out for Game 2 of NBA Finals

TORONTO (KGO) -- Kevin Durant will not play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, according to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Durant has been out of the Warriors' lineup since May 8 after straining his right calf strain.

RELATED: What did Drake say to Draymond Green? Warriors' star says the two 'barked' but no scuffle

The team is hopeful Durant could play in Game 3, but the stronger possibility is that he will return in Game 4, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Durant has about three or four days of on-court work under his belt, according to the report.

NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

The Dubs do not foresee a scenario in which Durant would be completely unable to play in The Finals, Yahoo reports.

