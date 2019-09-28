klay thompson

You can now sign-up to secure place in line for Klay Thompson's new shoe dropping Oct. 6

By Chasarik, Krisann
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Warriors star Klay Thompson is releasing another new sneaker.

He says a limited run of the KT5 shoes will drop on October 6th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Oaklandish.

Fans are going online to register for a wristband to secure a place in line.

RELATED: Klay Thompson releasing 'newspaper' shoes at Oaklandish

The store's website says the inspiration for Thompson's Anta KT5 comes from the disco ball in Karaoke lounges.

Oaklandish says a special material was developed for the shoe to give it a glittering, silver effect. The sneaker is formed through 300 separate processes involving 80 components.

Only 200 pairs will be available in the U.S. They're selling for $179 a pair.

Thompson on Saturday tweeted out a photo of the new shoes along with an announcement of their release.

See more stories and videos about Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandbuzzworthynbashoesgolden state warriorsgift ideasu.s. & worldshoppingklay thompson
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KLAY THOMPSON
Klay on ACL injury: 'Most tragic part of sports'
What will the Warriors look like next season?
Klay Thompson's new shoes drop
Klay Thompson's surgery a success, agent says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating shooting near De Anza High School that left 3 injured
String of San Francisco restaurants closing their doors
LIST: The most haunted places in the Bay Area
Bruce Bochy to be honored with key to the city
Pilot injured after plane crashes onto Hwy 99 in Modesto
Maná rocks San Jose, fans fill SAP Center
Hayward affordable housing to break ground at site of former Mervyn's
Show More
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
Dr. Jill Biden visits multiple Bay Area fundraisers
Flight from JFK makes emergency landing due to unruly passenger
Cracks found on some Boeing 737 Next Generation planes
More TOP STORIES News