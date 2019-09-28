You can now sign-up to secure place in line for Klay Thompson's new shoe dropping Oct. 6

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Warriors star Klay Thompson is releasing another new sneaker.
He says a limited run of the KT5 shoes will drop on October 6th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Oaklandish.
Fans are going online to register for a wristband to secure a place in line.
The store's website says the inspiration for Thompson's Anta KT5 comes from the disco ball in Karaoke lounges.
Oaklandish says a special material was developed for the shoe to give it a glittering, silver effect. The sneaker is formed through 300 separate processes involving 80 components.
Only 200 pairs will be available in the U.S. They're selling for $179 a pair.
Thompson on Saturday tweeted out a photo of the new shoes along with an announcement of their release.
