kobe bryant

Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service Feb. 24 at Staples Center, ESPN reports

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- The lives of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be honored at a memorial service Feb. 24 at Staples Center, ESPN reported Thursday.

The date of the memorial bears a particular significance, reflecting the basketball numbers worn by the NBA icon and his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna Bryant's jersey was retired Thursday by her alma mater, Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar.

According to ESPN, the memorial was scheduled after coordination among the Los Angeles Police Department, city officials and the Clippers organization.

Kobe honored by mariachis with emotional rendition of 'Amor Eterno' outside Staples Center
EMBED More News Videos

Among the hundreds of people who gathered at a makeshift near Staples Center were mariachi musicians from throughout Los Angeles.



Staples Center most recently has staged memorials celebrating the lives of musical artists Nipsey Hussle and Michael Jackson.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countystaples centerlos angeles lakerskobe bryantbasketballmemorial
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscar win for 'Dear Basketball'
Gianna Bryant's Calif. school retires her No. 2 basketball jersey
Funeral services set for coach killed in crash with Kobe Bryant
Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fremont road being cleared of RVs to replace with boulders
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
VOTE: Which dress should ABC7's Dion Lim wear to the Oscars?
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
Buttigieg responds to Iowa voter who pulled support over his sexuality
How to watch the New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC
Show More
New show inspired by 'Live' co-hosts Kelly and Ryan coming to ABC
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
Warriors trade D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota, ESPN reports
Oscar winners recount their first win
No ban on Google at this year's SF Pride Parade
More TOP STORIES News