Sports

Kobe calls himself 'girl dad' in sweet 'SportsCenter' interview about parenting

"SportsCenter" anchor Elle Duncan recounted the one and only time she met Kobe Bryant at a 2018 ESPN event in New York.

As many are recounting the moments they shared with the famed athlete, Duncan recalled the conversation she had with Bryant about parenthood and the gratitude they shared for raising daughters.

MORE: Kobe Bryant was proud of the basketball player Gianna had become

"I asked if he wanted more children, and he said that his wife Vanessa really wanted to try again for a boy, but we were sort of jokingly concerned that it would be another girl, and I was like four girls, are you joking? What would you think? How would you feel? And without hesitation, he said, 'I would have five more girls if I could. I am a girl dad.,'" she said.

Duncan drew back tears and added, "The only small source of comfort for me, was knowing that he died doing what he loved the most, being a dad-- being a girl dad."

PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna shared love of basketball

The fatal helicopter crash took place on Sunday and claimed the lives of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscalabasaslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles lakerskobe bryanthelicopter crashaccident
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF Public Works director, restaurant owner arrested on corruption charges
All bodies, key evidence recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site
This $100K Super Bowl package is exclusive to 49ers fans
Challenger explosion anniversary marked 34 years later
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
Some homeless applaud Oakland's efforts to clean up encampments
Delta Airlines employee's airport speech following Kobe Bryant tragedy
Show More
7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica
Super Bowl 2020 food to feature Miami classics, imported delicacies
Garcetti offers city's support in planning Kobe Bryant funeral
NFL, Ocean Conservancy volunteers clean up Miami beach
Coach killed in California helicopter crash remembered by husband
More TOP STORIES News