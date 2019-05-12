Lakers hire Frank Vogel as head coach

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers have hired Frank Vogel to become the team's next head coach on a three-year deal, according to ESPN.Vogel, 45, previously coached the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers.The Lakers are planning to name Jason Kidd as an assistant coach.The Lakers are coming off a 37-25 season and missed out on the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year. They parted ways with previous coach Luke Walton after three seasons.