SUPER BOWL

New Orleans fans file lawsuit, seeking do-over of Rams-Saints NFC game

EMBED </>More Videos

Over 500,000 people have signed a petition to rematch the Saints-Rams NFC Championship game after a blown call.

NEW ORLEANS --
In the legal equivalent of a Hail Mary pass, two New Orleans Saints season ticket holders asked a judge on Tuesday to order the NFL commissioner to reverse the results of the NFC championship game that sent the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl, or schedule a do-over.

Their lawsuit, filed in state court, says Commissioner Roger Goodell should implement a league rule governing "extraordinarily unfair acts." Remedies include reversal of a game's result or the rescheduling of a game - in its entirety or from the point when the act occurred.

RELATED: Eye doctor offering free eye exams to NFL after Saints loss

At issue is the failure of officials to call interference or roughness penalties when a Rams player leveled a Saints receiver with a helmet-to-helmet hit at a crucial point in Sunday's game.

The NFL hasn't yet responded. A hearing is tentatively set for Monday - six days before the Rams meet the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in Atlanta.

"Why is the rule there if it's not going to be implemented?" asked attorney Frank D'Amico, who filed the suit in state Civil District Court in New Orleans on behalf of Tommy Badeaux and Candis Lambert.

No penalty was called after the Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman hit Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis while a pass was in the air with less than two minutes to go in regulation on Sunday.

RELATED: Bay Area native Jared Goff leads LA Rams to Super Bowl

A flag would have meant a first down for the Saints, who could have run down the clock and won the game with a field goal. Instead, the Saints kicked a go-ahead field goal with 1:41 left. The Rams came back to tie with a field goal before winning in overtime.

There appears to be no dispute that a penalty should have been called.

Robey-Coleman later said he expected a flag. Saints coach Sean Payton said the NFL office acknowledged the error to him after the game.

The question is whether an officiating mistake - even an egregious one - is the type of "club action, non-participant interference, or calamity" that merits the remedy D'Amico's clients seek.

Mike Pereira is among the doubters.

"I understand the frustration," the former vice president of officiating for the NFL, now a Fox Sports analyst, said in an interview. But, he doesn't believe the rule applies in this case.

See more stories, pictures and video from the National Football League.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslos angeles ramsNew Orleans SaintsnflSuper Bowl 53Super Bowllawsuit
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Super Bowl 53 ads: See a sneak peek
Jared Goff leads LA Rams to Super Bowl LIII
Patriots rally to beat Chiefs in AFC Championship
Maroon 5, Big Boi & Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
NHL trade asset tiers: Buyer's guide to the 2019 deadline
Super Bowl 53 ads: See a sneak peek
Why Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens aren't getting into the Hall of Fame
Boys' epic dance battle at Sixers game goes viral
More Sports
Top Stories
Survey ranks California among worst states to drive in
Working mothers sue AC Transit for pregnancy discrimination
Accuweather Forecast: Cooler weather moves into Bay Area
Nurse arrested in sex assault of incapacitated woman who gave birth
Berkeley unanimously passes disposable foodware and litter ordinance
Nest security camera hack causes panic for Orinda family
VIDEO: Fight erupts on BART train
New report shows BART approval rating hits record low
Show More
Gender reveal lasagna is a thing
Crash causes major backup on I-680 in Walnut Creek during morning commute
VIDEO: Deputy dodges out-of-control car
Teenage filmmakers bring forgotten Marin County cemetery into the spotlight
High school teacher in San Jose arrested, accused of sexually abusing student
More News