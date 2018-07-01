LEBRON JAMES

LeBron James agrees to 4-year, $154M deal with Los Angeles Lakers

EMBED </>More Videos

LeBron James has agreed to a four-year deal worth $154 million to come to the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent announced Sunday. (KGO)

LOS ANGELES --
LeBron James is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time to join one of the NBA's most iconic franchises.

RELATED: LeBron James returns to LA hours before free agency opens

James' agency made the announcement Sunday in a release, saying he has agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract.


The game's best all-around player and biggest star will now lead a young Lakers team that has been overmatched in recent years while rebuilding but will instantly rise with James.

Los Angeles also provides James with a larger platform for his business interests and social activism.


This is the third time in eight years James has changed teams. He returned to the Cavs in 2014 after four seasons in Miami.

The 33-year-old had previously said he wanted to finish his career in Ohio, and although he's leaving home again, Cleveland fans are more forgiving after he ended the city's 52-year sports championship drought in 2016.



The Lakers are continuing to court other big-name free agents this summer.

While Paul George elected to stay in Oklahoma City, the Lakers still have their eye on a possible trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs for Southern California native Kawhi Leonard, who has indicated he wants to play for his hometown team.

DeMarcus Cousins of the New Orleans Pelicans is also a big free agent that the Lakers have contacted.

RELATED: LeBron James declines contract with Cavaliers becomes free agent, sources say
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles Lakerslebron jamesNBACleveland Cavaliersabc7 originalsbuzzworthyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
LeBron James returns to LA hours before free agency opens
LEBRON JAMES
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
Petition calls for LeBron James to be named Education Secretary
Raptors-Spurs, Lakers-Celtics among NBA schedule release highlights
Sources: LeBron James, Lakers to face Warriors on Christmas Day
Stephen Curry: New-look Warriors 'got better' this offseason
More lebron james
SPORTS
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
As you wish: Khris Davis gets jersey signed by Make-A-Wish kid, homers
Rangers get another shot at shutting down Davis, A's
More Sports
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News