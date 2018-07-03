LEBRON JAMES

LeBron James banner removed from Cleveland building after Lakers deal

The city of Cleveland, Ohio wasted no time saying goodbye to superstar LeBron James. (KGO-TV)

CLEVELAND (KGO) --
Nike workers have begun taking down the iconic LeBron James banner outside Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday after LeBron announced he's moving to the LA Lakers for a whopping $153 million contract..
The 10-story banner shows James and bears the phrase "We Are All Witnesses" in downtown Cleveland.

Some Clevelanders said they hoped it would remain as a tribute to James' years with the Cavs.
It was a city landmark.

Fun fact: that same banner was also taken down in 2010 when James went to play for the Miami Heat.
