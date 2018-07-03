The city of Cleveland, Ohio wasted no time saying goodbye to superstar LeBron James.Nike workers have begun taking down the iconic LeBron James banner outside Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday after LeBron announced he's moving to the LA Lakers for a whopping $153 million contract..The 10-story banner shows James and bears the phrase "We Are All Witnesses" in downtown Cleveland.Some Clevelanders said they hoped it would remain as a tribute to James' years with the Cavs.It was a city landmark.Fun fact: that same banner was also taken down in 2010 when James went to play for the Miami Heat.