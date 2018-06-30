SPORTS

LeBron James returns to LA hours before free agency opens

EMBED </>More Videos

LeBron James was spotted by AIR7 HD landing at Van Nuys Airport on Saturday after a long flight from the Caribbean. He could be in Southern California longer than usual. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
LeBron James was spotted by AIR7 HD landing at Van Nuys Airport on Saturday after a long flight from the Caribbean. He could be in Southern California longer than usual.

The basketball player arrived just hours before NBA free agency opened with the three-time champion as its most coveted prize.

RELATED: LeBron James declines contract with Cavaliers becomes free agent, sources say
EMBED More News Videos

Lakers brass, headed by former NBA champion Magic Johnson, will try to convince NBA superstar LeBron James to sign with Los Angeles now that he has become a free agent.


It's important to note, however, that LeBron is known to spend his summers in Los Angeles at one of his two homes.

On Friday, he opted out of the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers to officially become a free agent.

RELATED: Lakers set sights on LeBron James in free agency
EMBED More News Videos

Lakers brass, headed by former NBA champion Magic Johnson, will try to convince NBA superstar LeBron James to sign with Los Angeles now that he has become a free agent.


The Cavs can offer a five-year, $205 million max deal, while the Los Angeles Lakers have four years and $152 million on the table.

No one will know anything until 9 p.m. PST at the earliest, when the NBA free agency window officially opens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslebron jamesCleveland CavaliersNBAbasketballLos Angeles LakersLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
As you wish: Khris Davis gets jersey signed by Make-A-Wish kid, homers
Rangers get another shot at shutting down Davis, A's
More Sports
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News