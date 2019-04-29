nfl draft

LIST: Best and worst dressed athletes at 2019 NFL Draft

By Emily Burns
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At its core, the NFL Draft is about the best up-and-coming football talent, but it's also a night for the athletes to dress to impress. And if anyone thought NBA stars had the fashion game on lock, maybe think again.

Here are some of the best and worst looks of the NFL Draft.

BEST LOOKS

KYLER MURRAY, No. 1, Arizona Cardinals
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.


Murray turned up in a pink, pinstripe, three-piece suit. He says it was inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio's suit in the movie rendition of "The Great Gatsby."

JOSH JACOBS, No. 24, Oakland Raiders
Alabama running back Josh Jacobs walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.


Jacobs kept his suit simple, but take a look at the shoes. Studded with rhinestones, they were an excellent added touch of flash. He wasn't alone. Several other athletes also rocked shoes with studs.

BRIAN BURNS, No. 16, Carolina Panthers
Florida State defensive end Brian Burns walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Florida State defensive end Brian Burns walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.


Carolina Panthers pick Brian Burns wears Spider-Man socks at the NFL football draft, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Carolina Panthers pick Brian Burns wears Spider-Man socks at the NFL football draft, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.


One of the best top-to-bottom looks. The tailoring is exceptional, the color is rich, and the sunglasses match. However, the best part may be socks. They're Spider Man-themed, a homage to Burns' nickname at Florida State. Burns says he got them shipped overnight.

GREEDY WILLIAMS, Round Two, No. 14, Cleveland Browns
Louisiana State cornerback Greedy Williams walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Louisiana State cornerback Greedy Williams walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.


Louisiana State cornerback Greedy Williams with his family on the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Louisiana State cornerback Greedy Williams with his family on the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.


Williams went bold. He chose a vibrant red suit and equally flashy gold bow tie and pocket square. But really putting the outfit over the top was something even better than an accessory. Williams matched with his daughter, Cloie, who wore a red and gold feathered dress.

D.K. METCALF, Round Two, No. 32, Seattle Seahawks
Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.



This look is crisp. Metcalf opted for a double-breasted suit, and wears it well. His suit is also the second pinstriped suit in our top five.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

DEVIN BUSH, No. 10, Pittsburgh Steelers
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Michigan linebacker Devin Bush walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.


Bush is getting panned for this outfit on social media, but it's fair to say he was trying out a trend. Harnesses and "bibs" were popular on awards show red carpets this year.

NICK BOSA, No. 2, San Francisco 49ers
Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa walks the stage after the San Francisco 49ers selected him in the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa walks the stage after the San Francisco 49ers selected him in the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.


Bosa gets points for velvet, but the fabric would have looked more dynamic in black or a jewel tone. He did get a little creative with Ohio State Buckeyes lining.

MARQUISE BROWN, No. 25, Baltimore Ravens
Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.


Marquise Brown shows off his style as he heads to the NFL football draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.

Marquise Brown shows off his style as he heads to the NFL football draft on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.



Brown's suit was just fine - but check out that chain. Brown was wearing a diamond pendant of himself. The photo it appears to be modeled after - from one of his college games at Oklahoma - was also on the inside lining of his jacket.

CHRISTIAN WILKINS, No. 13, Miami Dolphins
Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.


Christian Wilkins leaps into NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Miami Dolphins selected Wilkins in the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Christian Wilkins leaps into NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Miami Dolphins selected Wilkins in the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.



Wilkins said his style inspiration for the evening was the white Power Ranger, a nod to his defensive line teammates at Clemson University, which referred to themselves as the "super hero collective." While the suit was looked good - it was also sturdy. Every seam stayed intact when Wilkins leapt into NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after hearing his name called at the draft.
