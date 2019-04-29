LIST: Best and worst dressed athletes at 2019 NFL Draft

Here are some of the best and worst looks of the NFL Draft.
BEST LOOKS
KYLER MURRAY, No. 1, Arizona Cardinals
Murray turned up in a pink, pinstripe, three-piece suit. He says it was inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio's suit in the movie rendition of "The Great Gatsby."
JOSH JACOBS, No. 24, Oakland Raiders
Jacobs kept his suit simple, but take a look at the shoes. Studded with rhinestones, they were an excellent added touch of flash. He wasn't alone. Several other athletes also rocked shoes with studs.
BRIAN BURNS, No. 16, Carolina Panthers
One of the best top-to-bottom looks. The tailoring is exceptional, the color is rich, and the sunglasses match. However, the best part may be socks. They're Spider Man-themed, a homage to Burns' nickname at Florida State. Burns says he got them shipped overnight.
GREEDY WILLIAMS, Round Two, No. 14, Cleveland Browns
Williams went bold. He chose a vibrant red suit and equally flashy gold bow tie and pocket square. But really putting the outfit over the top was something even better than an accessory. Williams matched with his daughter, Cloie, who wore a red and gold feathered dress.
D.K. METCALF, Round Two, No. 32, Seattle Seahawks
This look is crisp. Metcalf opted for a double-breasted suit, and wears it well. His suit is also the second pinstriped suit in our top five.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
DEVIN BUSH, No. 10, Pittsburgh Steelers
Bush is getting panned for this outfit on social media, but it's fair to say he was trying out a trend. Harnesses and "bibs" were popular on awards show red carpets this year.
NICK BOSA, No. 2, San Francisco 49ers
Bosa gets points for velvet, but the fabric would have looked more dynamic in black or a jewel tone. He did get a little creative with Ohio State Buckeyes lining.
MARQUISE BROWN, No. 25, Baltimore Ravens
Brown's suit was just fine - but check out that chain. Brown was wearing a diamond pendant of himself. The photo it appears to be modeled after - from one of his college games at Oklahoma - was also on the inside lining of his jacket.
CHRISTIAN WILKINS, No. 13, Miami Dolphins
Wilkins said his style inspiration for the evening was the white Power Ranger, a nod to his defensive line teammates at Clemson University, which referred to themselves as the "super hero collective." While the suit was looked good - it was also sturdy. Every seam stayed intact when Wilkins leapt into NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after hearing his name called at the draft.