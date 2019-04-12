LIST: Bay Area sports stadiums throughout the years

Candlestick Park (1960-1995)

3Com Park at Candlestick Point (1995-2002)

San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point (2002-2004)

Monster Park (2004-2008)

Candlestick Park (2008-2013



San Francisco Giants (MLB) (1960-1999)

San Francisco 49ers (NFL) (1971-2013)

Oakland Raiders (AFL) (1960-1961



San Francisco Seals (PCL) (1931-1957)

Mission Reds (PCL) (1931-1937)

San Francisco Giants (MLB) (1958-1959)



Oakland Oaks (PCL- Baseball) (1913-1955)



Stanford Cardinal football (NCAA) (1921-present)

San Francisco 49ers (NFL) (1989 *1 Game following Loma Prieta Earthquake)

San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) (2011-present; some games)



California State Livestock Pavilion (1941-1944)



1960 NCAA University Division Basketball Tournament

San Francisco Seals (WHL Hockey) (1961-1966)

San Francisco Saints (ABL- Basketball) (1961-1962)

San Francisco Warriors (NBA) (1962-1964, 1966-1971)

San Jose Earthquakes (NASL Indoor Soccer League) (1975-1984)

San Francisco Shamrocks (PHL - Hockey) (1977-1978)

San Francisco Fog (MISL- Indoor Soccer League) (1980-1981)

San Jose Sharks (NHL) (1991-1993)

San Francisco Spiders (IHL- Hockey) (1995-1996)

San Jose Wolves (AIFA- Arena Football) (2010)

San Francisco Bulls (ECHL- Hockey) (2012-2014)



San Francisco Dons football (NCAA Division I/NCAA Division II) (1940-1951, 1959-1971)

San Francisco 49ers (AAFC / NFL) (1946-1970)

Oakland Raiders (AFL) (1960)

San Francisco Golden Gate Gales (USA- Soccer) (1967)

San Francisco Bay Seals (A-League- Soccer) (1998-1999)

San Francisco City FC (PDL- Soccer) (2001-2016, 2018-present)

San Francisco Freedom (PC- Cricket) (2004)

San Francisco Dragons (MLL- Lacrosse) (2006-2007)

California Victory (USL-1- Soccer) (2007)

San Francisco Stompers FC (USL2- Soccer) (2012, 2014)

San Francisco Dogfish (MLU- Ultimate Frisbee) (2013)

Bay Area Breeze (W-League- Soccer) (2013)

San Francisco Deltas (NASL- Soccer) (2017)



From the Golden State Warriors, to the San Francisco 49ers, several sports teams call Northern California home. Here is a look at the history of sports stadiums around the Bay Area.The original home of the San Francisco Giants. The Giants played at Candlestick Park from 1960 until moving to Pac Bell Park (since renamed Oracle Park) in 2000. It was also the home of the San Francisco 49ers from 1971 through 2013. The 49ers moved to Levi's Stadium for the 2014 season. The last event held at Candlestick was a concert by Paul McCartney in August 2014. Demolition of the stadium was completed in September, 2015.This minor league baseball stadium in San Francisco's Mission district was the home of the San Francisco Seals. In 1958, Seals Stadium became a temporary home for the San Francisco Giants while Candlestick Park was under construction. Less than three decades old, Seals Stadium was demolished in late 1959.This stadium was the home for the Professional minor league Baseball team the Oakland Oaks. The Oaks were the rival to the San Francisco Seals. The stadium was opened in 1913 in Emeryville and was bounded by San Pablo Evenue, 45th Street, Watts Street, and Park Avenues. The stadium held about 11,000 people and was demolished in 1957 after the Oaks moved to Vancouver.Nicknamed 'The Farm', derived from when horses rather than students roamed the area, was home to the Stanford Cardinal college football team. Immediately following the 2005 season, the stadium was demolished and rebuilt as a dual-deck concrete structure, without a track. It hosted the Bay Area's first Super Bowl, SB XIX in 1985 with the San Francisco 49ers beating the Miami Dolphins 38-16. It also hosted soccer games for the 1984 Summer Olympics, the 1994 FIFA World Cup, and the 1999 Women's World Cup.Completed in 1941, the Cow Palace hosted the San Francisco Warriors from 1962 -1964 and again from 1966 to 1971. The Warriors also temporarily returned to the Cow Palace for the 1975 NBA Finals as the Oakland Coliseum Arena was booked. The Cow Palace also hosted the San Jose Sharks from 1991 to 1993, before the completion of their new home, the San Jose Arena.Former home of the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders, Kezar Stadium currently serves as the home of San Francisco City Football Club. The stadium also hosts amateur recreation sports leagues as well as numerous San Francisco high school football games.