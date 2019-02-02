GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Load management? Internet buzzing after LeBron James skips game vs. Warriors

What is load management? That's what basketball fans were asking after that was given as the reason Lakers' star LeBron James skipped the game against the Lakers. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
What the heck is load management? That's what basketball fans were asking after that was given as the reason Lakers' star LeBron James skipped the game against the Warriors.

RELATED: Boogie Cousins says he released all his frustrations on game-changing slam dunk

The Warriors found out shortly before tip off that James would not play in the prime time game for "load management" reasons. That's a technical term for he's sore.

But it set the internet buzzing about what exactly that could mean. And many people have been cracking jokes.

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said after the game, when talking about how the the Dubs are taking five days off, "I'm going to get plenty of load management those five days."

