Load management? Internet buzzing after LeBron James skips game vs. Warriors

No questions about “load management,” please! https://t.co/Z90U1iVzCZ — Adonal Foyle (@afoyle3131) February 3, 2019

LeBron not playing due to "LOAD MANAGEMENT" might be the weirdest DNP since Dwight Howard missed a game for "(BUTT)". — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) February 3, 2019

What the heck is load management? That's what basketball fans were asking after that was given as the reason Lakers' star LeBron James skipped the game against the Warriors.The Warriors found out shortly before tip off that James would not play in the prime time game for "load management" reasons. That's a technical term for he's sore.But it set the internet buzzing about what exactly that could mean. And many people have been cracking jokes.Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said after the game, when talking about how the the Dubs are taking five days off, "I'm going to get plenty of load management those five days."