Logan Couture named San Jose Sharks captain

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Sharks have named a new captain for the 2019-20 season. Thirty-year-old Center Logan Couture will wear the captain's C on his sweater.The 11-year, NHL veteran has spent all of his career with San Jose. Couture is coming off a career season, recording 70 points, including 27 goals.Couture takes over the captain's role following Joe Pavelski's departure to the Dallas Stars.The Sharks open the coming season in Las Vegas on October 2.